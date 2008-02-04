Blind, deaf actors take centre stage in Israel

By Rebecca Harrison

JAFFA, Israel (Reuters) - The theatre lights dim and the audience settles into their seats -- usually a cue for the actors to deliver their opening lines. Instead, the Nalaga'at troupe start pummeling and stroking each other's hands.

This is not a high-minded avant garde dance piece, but a group of deaf-blind actors, who are captivating audiences in Israel by blending touch, mime, sign language and music on stage in a cabaret-style show about dreams and disability.

Billed as the world's first professional deaf-blind theatre company, only three of Nalaga'at's actors can speak. One hears a little if you shout directly into her ear and a few still have some vision. But they all communicate primarily through touch.

To complicate matters, several of the actors are recent immigrants from the former Soviet Union and know only Russian sign language.

Rehearsals can be chaotic.

"It's crazy, it's a big challenge and it's fun," said Adina Tal, who inadvertently started the group in 2002 when she was asked to lead a deaf-blind acting workshop. "What it shows is there is no limit to the human spirit."

In just over five years, the troupe has turned professional, toured the United States and Europe and moved to a swish new home in Jaffa, just south of central Tel Aviv.