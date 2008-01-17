Naples waste linked to death and disease

By Robin Pomeroy and Laura Viggiano

NAPLES (Reuters) - Piles of trash building up in Naples have filled the air with a putrid stench and spoiled the view for tourists, but the city's waste crisis may also be killing its people.

Standing at the barricades erected by local people to stop the authorities reopening an old landfill in the Pianura neighborhood, Salvatore Mele, whose son died of cancer, believes the illness was caused by pollution from trash.

"I lost him when he was 21," he said.

Besides fouling the port city's image and adding to risks to the Mediterranean from sewage and pollution, the waste is in some areas associated with higher death rates and certain types of cancer, studies have shown.

A government-appointed former police chief has been given army backup for a four-month quest to end a crisis which the Italian government declared a 'state of emergency' in 1994, but local people say years of illegal dumping is poisoning them.

"My mum got sick in 2004. We just had time to find what was wrong before she died, 15 days later, of a breast cancer. My father's sister died of the same thing a year later," said Pina Mangiapia, a 38-year-old housewife on the Pianura barricades.

Mangiapia blames the waste dump for three cancer deaths in the family, for the melanoma her husband had removed from his leg, and for her four-year-old son's chronic dermatitis.