Lose weight, make peace at Middle East diet group

By Rebecca Harrison

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - There's the weekly weigh-in, the tips on healthy snacking and the chit-chat between women about unruly kids or errant husbands.

But this is a slimming group with a difference: half its members are Palestinian, half are Israeli and the aim is to foster dialogue, through a common battle with weight.

"I never felt good about myself and my body, and that's something that women all over the world struggle with," said Yael Luttwak, an American-born Israeli who started the groups.

"I thought this would be a great way to bring together women who wouldn't normally meet each other."

Israelis and Palestinians around Jerusalem are separated by Israel's West Bank barrier and a network of checkpoints, which Israel says are needed for security, but which Palestinians call collective punishment.

Decades of conflict have entrenched mutual suspicion and ordinary people from across the divide rarely get the chance to sit down and swap stories, let alone form friendships.

Luttwak, a filmmaker, set up the first Jerusalem-based diet group for a 2007 documentary called "A Slim Peace." She won funding from the UK-based Charities Advisory Trust for subsequent courses and the fourth has just started.