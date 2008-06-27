Commodity boom lifts Russia's iron belt

By Robin Paxton

GUBKIN, Russia (Reuters) - Soviet geologists were looking for oil when exploring this region 500 km (315 miles) south of Moscow.

Instead, they unearthed Europe's largest iron belt. Legend has it the pit blasted into the fertile soil is big enough today to fit the world's population twice over: it has certainly helped make billionaires of its three Russian owners.

Global prices for iron ore, a crucial ingredient in steel, have quadrupled in the last five years as China -- producer of a third of the world's steel -- devours ever more raw materials.

Russia, second only to Saudi Arabia as an oil exporter and supplier of a quarter of Europe's gas needs, also holds some of the world's largest metals reserves. It produces a fifth of the world's nickel, and only South Africa has more gold reserves.

Russia is the world's fifth-largest iron ore miner, with a 6 percent share of global production. While its output lags China and top exporters Australia and Brazil, Russia's reserves outrank them all, promising a long future for iron mining.

Rio Tinto this week secured the highest annual price rise in a decade when it agreed to sell its ore to China's largest steel maker, Baosteel, at up to 96.5 percent more than a year ago.

"The margins in this industry are certainly enough to encourage existing producers to expand and new producers to come in," said Jon Bergtheil, head of mining equities at JPMorgan in London.