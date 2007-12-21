America's Cup experience reaches public domain

By Paul Virgo

ROME (Reuters) - If the America's Cup is the Formula One of sailing, then Russell Coutts is giving enthusiasts the chance to sample being the equivalent of Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso.

The New Zealander has created a new class, RC 44, designed to take amateurs up close and personal with the experience of competing in sailing's most prestigious event.

"It's a new concept that combines many of the sport's different elements into one format," Coutts told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"It basically gives people the chance to experience America's Cup racing in a simpler format. And they seem to enjoy it."

Coutts was speaking at the end of the maiden season of the RC 44 Championship Tour in which amateur yacht owners raced alongside, and against, America's Cup big guns such as himself, James Spithill and Dean Barker.

The eight regattas are made up of fleet races with the owners at the helm and one-on-one match races when the pro skippers call the shots.