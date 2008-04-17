Russian sleeps it off, with knife in back

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian electrician slept off a night's drinking with a long knife stuck in his back and didn't notice until his wife spotted it in the kitchen the next day, Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda paper reported on Thursday.

Yury Lyalin, 53, was rushed to hospital in the northern city of Vologda, but the 15-centimetre (six-inch) knife had not damaged any vital organs.

His wife saw the handle of the knife sticking out as her husband bent down to get some breakfast from the fridge, the newspaper reported.

Although Lyalin played down the injury, local prosecutors are not treating the incident as a joke and are initiating a case against Lyalin's drinking partner. He could face eight years in jail, the paper reported.