Kibaki, giant of Kenyan politics, in last fight

By C. Bryson Hull

OTHAYA, Kenya (Reuters) - With a political career as old as his nation, President Mwai Kibaki faces a verdict on his progress leading east Africa's biggest economy and efforts to fix years of corruption at his final election battle this month.

The 76-year-old politician, elected as a legislator for every term since independence from Britain in 1963, is slightly behind main challenger Raila Odinga heading into the December 27 elections.

This time Kibaki is fighting a different battle.

Where he was the candidate for change against 39 years of single-party dominance in 2002, now rivals paint him as a relic of Kenya's old guard out only to help his Kikuyu tribe.

Kibaki's public standing is a long way from when he took his oath of office in 2002, when thousands gathered in Nairobi's Uhuru Park to cheer his victory over Daniel arap Moi.

Kibaki's landslide victory was seen as a repudiation of Moi's 24 years of corruption, oppression and economic failure, all of which Kibaki had pledged to reverse.

Even critics cannot dispute he has succeeded in opening up press freedom -- notwithstanding an internationally criticized raid on a media house last year -- and turned Kenya's economy from negative to forecasted 2007 GDP growth of 6.9-7.0 percent.