Horses face testing time in Hong Kong

By James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Humans are not the only Olympic competitors facing stricter doping checks at August's Games; horses, too, will undergo record numbers of tests at Hong Kong's top laboratory when the city hosts equestrian events on behalf of Beijing.

While disgraced athletes such as Ben Johnson and Costas Kenteris have hogged the headlines at previous Olympics, the genteel world of equestrian competition has also seen its reputation tarnished by doping at the Games.

With that in mind, the sport's officials will rely on the expertise of Hong Kong's Jockey Club to carry out more tests and produce the results more swiftly than at any previous Olympics.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) says it will test 50 to 60 of the 225 or so competing horses, with swifter turnaround times and more comprehensive tests expected.

Hong Kong's top horse racing anti-doping laboratory, run by the Jockey Club, carries out 18,000 equine tests each year in the racing-mad city which took on the Olympic events after Beijing was unable to guarantee a disease-free zone for horses on the mainland.

"This is definitely one of the most tested places in the world," said Andreas Schutz, a top trainer in Hong Kong who has worked in Germany, England, France and the United States.

LOW NUMBER