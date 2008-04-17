Italy's once mighty communist party flickers out

By Robin Pomeroy

ROME (Reuters) - They survived the repression of Benito Mussolini's fascist dictatorship, the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

But Italy's communists, once the most influential leftist force in western Europe, are in disarray after a disastrous election that means the hammer and sickle will be unrepresented in parliament for the first time since World War Two.

"Even in Italy the wall has fallen, the one that was solid even though it was invisible and had remained standing even after the one in Berlin had gone," gloated Il Giornale, a conservative newspaper close to election winner Silvio Berlusconi.

In a "Rainbow Left" alliance with the Greens, the communists hoped for 6 percent to 8 percent of the vote. But squeezed out by a new centre-left Democratic Party, they scored little more than 3 percent, down from 10 percent in the 2006 election and not enough to win any seats in parliament.

"It is a heavy defeat for the left which, for the first time in the history of the Republic will not have any seats in parliament, after the victory of a populist and xenophobic right," Communist Refoundation said in a statement.

Banned by Mussolini, communists played a crucial role in resisting fascism and German Nazi occupation. The Italian Communist Party (PCI) was elected to parliament after the war and represented a third of the electorate in its 1970s heyday.

When the PCI rebranded after the Cold War, leftists splintered off to establish communist parties which had several ministers in Romano Prodi's outgoing government. The head of Communist Refoundation was speaker of the last parliament.