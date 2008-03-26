Planes, yachts feed shifting French recycling drive

By Tamora Vidaillet

CHATEAUROUX, France (Reuters) - A deafening roar fills the air as giant pliers plough through the wing of a retired Boeing 747, sending its cavernous 230-foot (70-metre) shell crashing to one side.

After two days of picking apart the 23-year-old plane at Chateauroux airport in central France, around 100,000 tonnes of material will be ready to be sorted and recycled nearby.

Two-thirds of that will end up as aluminum ingots, some of which will be transported to China to make bicycles and to European neighbors to feed commodity-hungry industries. Titanium and copper will also re-enter circulation.

Recovering metals from aircraft is only a tiny part of the global scrap metal recycling business, which helps produce half of the world's steel and is valued by industry experts at around 100 billion euros ($156 billion) a year.

But it offers a dramatic example of how metal recycling firms in France and elsewhere are searching for ways to extract metals out of everything from aged submarines to luxury yachts.

"Planes won't ever be the business of the century. What we mainly focus on is the scrap from cars and leftover metals," said Charles Kofyan from Bartin Group, the firm which recycles aircraft at Chateauroux, as planes flew noisily overhead.

Demand for metals has skyrocketed as fast-growing nations, led by China, have sought ever greater supplies, sending the price of scrap sharply higher in recent years.