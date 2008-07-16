Russian baseball in danger of striking out

By Gennady Fyodorov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Baseball's exclusion from the Olympic programme after Beijing could make the game extinct in Russia just as it was starting to flourish.

"I really fear that baseball will soon die as a sport in this country," Russian baseball federation vice-president Dmitry Kiselev told Reuters in an interview.

"In Russia, most of the money is spent on sports that are part of the Olympic programme, others get very little, and since we didn't qualify for Beijing in baseball or softball the funding will be cut drastically," he said.

"Unlike some other sports that can attract wealthy private sponsors, baseball doesn't have enough interest among the public to survive on its own without financial aid from the state."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted in 2005 to remove baseball and softball from the Games programme after this year.

Russians started to develop baseball in the mid-1980s after the IOC decided to make it a medals sport in the Olympics from the 1992 Barcelona Games.

"The Soviet sports committee ordered officials to take up the game in 1986," recalled 37-year-old Kiselev, who also coaches and plays outfield for the Moscow State University team.