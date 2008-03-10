In Italy, bank mergers scant benefit to customers

By Lisa Jucca and Deepa Babington

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - While turmoil in the financial markets threatens profits of banks worldwide, Italian lenders face an altogether different headache: growing pressure to share some of their fat profits with angry consumers.

A frenzy of mergers worth $159 billion in three years has turned the long-protected Italian banking industry from a ragtag bunch of small lenders into a more dynamic system boasting two of Europe's top 10 banks: UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Bank of Italy chief Mario Draghi, the country's top banking regulator, had hoped the merger wave would push down Italy's notoriously high bank fees. But the emergence of local giants and the entry of major foreign lenders such as France's BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole have yet to trigger sharp changes.

Italians pay the highest fees of 25 EU countries to manage their bank accounts, according to a European Commission survey: consumer groups and regulators are ratcheting up pressure on banks to spread the benefits of the mergers to ordinary folk.

Being able to churn out high profit margins from simple retail banking services -- and the conservative outlook of their clients -- have helped Italian banks sidestep the credit crisis triggered by U.S. banks' exposure to subprime mortgages.

Some investment analysts argue Italian banks are better placed than peers to tackle a slowing global economy.

"They mainly operate in the domestic market and their business mix is largely focused on the domestic retail business," Dresdner Kleinwort analysts said in a February note.