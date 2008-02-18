Al Qaeda sows fear after sunset in Iraq's north

By Sabah al-Bazi

SAMARRA, Iraq (Reuters) - In northern Iraq, residents fearful of al Qaeda militants hurry home before the sun sets. Cities are virtual ghost towns after dark.

The U.S. military and Iraqi officials have hailed vastly better security in Baghdad, western Anbar province and areas south of the capital, which has allowed people to venture out at night to shop at markets and eat at restaurants.

But in the cities of Samarra, Baquba and Mosul, the militants still sow fear.

"When I don't see al Qaeda wandering around Samarra, pointing weapons in the faces of Iraqis and killing and kidnapping, then I will say security has improved," said grocer Nihad Hameed in the city, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad.

"We come back home at 7 p.m. like chickens. No one can move after that."

U.S. and Iraqi security forces as well as Sunni Arab tribal units have expelled Sunni Islamist al Qaeda from its strongholds in Anbar and the roads around Baghdad, which the militants used as a springboard to launch attacks on the capital.

Many of the militants have since regrouped in northern provinces where U.S. forces were less concentrated and Sunni Arab tribal units had only recently been established.