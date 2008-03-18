Israelis look ahead to post-Bush White House

By Avida Landau

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israelis about to lose one of their best friends in the White House are taking a close look at the leading candidates to replace him.

U.S. President George W. Bush's successor will face the challenge of either moving ahead in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process or picking up the pieces of his second-term effort to reach a statehood deal this year.

Israelis will get an opportunity to hear what one presidential hopeful, the expected Republican nominee Senator John McCain, has to say on their home turf on Tuesday.

Israeli media speculated that Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama would also visit Israel in the coming weeks.

The U.S. election in November will bring to an end the term of a president many in Israel regard as one of its strongest supporters, a leader whose "axis of evil" philosophy struck the right note in a country that has never known peace.

Igal Elias, a 38-year-old software developer, said he hoped McCain, whose background as a fighter pilot and prisoner of war during the Vietnam conflict is widely respected in Israel, would follow in Bush's footsteps.

"I think Bush gave us a sense of security during very difficult times. On the Iraqi issue he turned out to be wrong, but under the circumstances I think he was the best man for the job and was good for Israel," Elias said.