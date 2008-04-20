For Baghdad traders, safer streets but no upturn

By Noah Barkin

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Boxes full of toasters, washing machines and freezers are stacked high in front of Hashim Nur al-Moussawi's electrical equipment emporium on the edge of the Shorja market in central Baghdad.

But enter his shop and it is virtually empty, a bullet hole through his plexi-glass office window the only clue to what has befallen this once-successful Iraqi entrepreneur.

"They looted my store and kidnapped my son," the 62-year old laments. "I had to close my shop for months and pay a heavy ransom. Now the security situation is better, but I'm struggling to repay my loans. I'm in financial crisis."

Moussawi is one of hundreds of residents in this bustling district enjoying the benefits of improved security but he complains that the cuts in violence have not ushered in a promised economic revival or better government services.

Violent attacks in his neighborhood, which until a year ago was the scene of fierce sectarian fighting that killed hundreds, have fallen significantly over the 12 months.

U.S. troops rumble through daily in their Humvee military vehicles and walk the streets on foot. Green-camouflage-clad neighborhood security units, U.S.-backed "Sons of Iraq," man the main squares and thoroughfares to keep order.

Last year's increase in U.S. troop levels had the goal of making streets like those surrounding the Shorja market safer, and in that it has clearly delivered.