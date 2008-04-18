Turkish writers find no relief in free-speech reform

By Emma Ross-Thomas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Publisher Ragip Zarakolu reckons he may still end up in jail for "insulting Turkishness," even after Turkey changes a law notorious for limiting free speech.

After years of European Union criticism, Turkey is amending article 301 under which Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk and Armenian- urkish editor Hrant Dink were tried for insulting Turkish identity. Dink was later shot dead by a militant nationalist.

The proposed changes, however, are so minor that writers and publishers in Turkey fear they will continue to face frequent trials. Meanwhile, other laws which put just as much pressure on freedom of expression remain untouched.

EU aspirant Turkey has a long tradition of limiting free speech, especially on issues which continue to be seen in some quarters as a threat to the modern republic. The rights of a large Kurdish minority, the massacres of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915, and Islamism are all taboo; the military remains largely off-limits, despite moves to curb its formal powers.

Under the draft changes it will be a crime to insult the Turkish nation, rather than Turkishness, and the president's permission will be required to open a case. The maximum sentence will be cut to two years from three.

But nationalist lawyers, a powerful force in the Turkish legal system the AK Party government seeks to reform, will still be able to put writers in court as they did Pamuk and Dink.

"Some lawyers and judges feel they have a mission to defend the state and the state ideology rather than the rights of the citizens," Zarakolu, a veteran journalist and publisher, told Reuters in a cafe near his home on the Asian shore of Istanbul. His case is on hold until the amendment is passed.