Tensions between Muslims simmer in Nigerian city

By Farouk Umar and Estelle Shirbon

SOKOTO, Nigeria (Reuters) - A flat expanse of rubble is all that is left of a compound where the Shi'ite community used to gather for meetings in the heart of Sokoto, a historic Muslim city in remote northwest Nigeria.

Many Shi'ite residents fled when security forces razed the compound last year during a crackdown on Shi'ites after the murder of a Sunni cleric in a nearby mosque. But their departure has failed to quell anger among Sunnis.

The incident reveals tensions simmering in a city that has huge importance for Nigeria's estimated 70 million Muslims -- most of whom are Sunnis -- because it is home to the Sultan of Sokoto, their spiritual leader.

Shi'a Islam was almost unknown in Nigeria until the early 1980s when Muslim radical Ibrahim Zakzaky, fired by the Iranian revolution, campaigned for an Islamic government and stricter adherence to sharia, or Islamic law.

For many youths in the poor, predominantly Muslim north, joining Zakzaky's movement was an act of rebellion against a disappointing political and religious establishment.

Zakzaky's personal religion is an eclectic blend of Sunni and Shi'ite ideas but many of his followers have come to identify themselves as Shi'ites.

For Sunnis in Sokoto, these followers present a threat to their own religious hierarchy.