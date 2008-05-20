Amputee Du Toit hopes to go the distance

By Robert Woodward

LONDON (Reuters) - In non-Olympic years, Natalie du Toit spends a lot of time giving motivational talks to schools, companies and churches in South Africa.

She talks of her life, how everyone should have a goal and tells her audience they should never give up on their dreams.

This year Du Toit has concentrated on fulfilling her childhood dream -- swimming at the Olympics -- and her success has proved an inspiration way beyond South Africa and the world of swimming.

Du Toit lost her left leg in a motorcycle accident in 2001, a year after narrowly failing to qualify for the Sydney Games.

This month, the 24-year-old qualified for the Beijing Olympics in the 10-km open water event and she could become the first amputee to win a medal at a Summer Games for nearly 60 years.

"It's been wonderful, everyone has been amazing. Congratulations have come from swimmers all over the world," Du Toit told Reuters.

"It's a positive story, everyone knows about it. Even the hotel staff here congratulated me," she said from Manchester where she was taking part in the Paralympic World Cup.