Politics and graft undermine African health care

By Daniel Flynn

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - The crowd of African women are tired and angry after hours waiting in the hot sun, but the officials will not vaccinate their children until the president inaugurates the campaign on state television.

When he finally does so, half a day has been lost from the five-day vaccination scheme. It is a small reminder that, for health care in Africa, politics can be as decisive as poverty.

Grasping her son by the hand, Marie Issa is determined despite the long wait to get him a measles vaccination and a free mosquito net which could save the two-year-old's life.

"Our children often fall sick, especially with malaria," Issa said. "Hygiene here is bad. When it rains, everything floods and the toilets are outside. We need to protect our kids against illness."

This is no isolated rural African backwater but a poor neighborhood in the glossy capital of oil-rich Gabon.

Although it ranks as one of Africa's few middle-income countries, Gabon's health record is poor. Less than half of its 1.6 million people have had any kind of vaccination, despite billions of dollars in oil revenues.

"Many people here are now in ill health," said the local representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Andre Ndikuyeze. "It is really a surprise. If they had invested more in health and education, it could be much better."