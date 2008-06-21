Big cars rule Gulf roads amid record oil prices

By Lin Noueihed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Luxury sports cars, gas-guzzling SUVs, even tank-like Hummers all jostle for space on Gulf highways, their owners buoyed by record oil prices that have forced some motorists to ditch cars for bicycles in the West.

Not only has government-subsidized gasoline prevented motorists in the Gulf Arab region from feeling the pinch at the pump, but windfall revenues from $140-a-barrel oil have fuelled an economic boom and put deluxe cars in more people's reach.

"High oil prices are feeding into the economy, so more people have higher incomes, so more people buy luxury cars," said Julian Millward-Hopkins, Middle East and Levant press manager for German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz.

"If you look at sales worldwide it is a pyramid. At the bottom are smaller cars and at the top are luxury sports cars. In the Middle East it's an inverted pyramid. Luxury cars do proportionately better here than elsewhere."

Custom-made Rolls-Royces, stretch-Hummers with blacked-out windows and bright red Maseratis line the entrance to Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, but even in the drabbest parts of town four-wheel-drives rule the roads.

Luxury cars are so in demand given the tax-free Gulf prices that motorists with cash to flash must join long waiting lists for the most prestigious models, sometimes waiting a year for delivery.

BOOMING DEMAND