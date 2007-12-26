Debutante Slovenia steps into EU spotlight

By Zoran Radosavljevic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - In 1999, Texas governor George W. Bush publicly confused Slovenia with Slovakia at a time when both belonged to a group of ex-communist east European states striving to join the European Union.

Since then, Bush has become president of the United States, while Slovenia has joined the EU and NATO, adopted the euro currency and entered Europe's passport-free zone.

In January, the Alpine republic of two million people, tucked below Austria on the eastern shoulder of Italy, takes over the EU's six-month presidency.

But to the outside world it remains largely unknown.

"Slovenia's been somehow isolated, like a continental island in Europe, for centuries, and some of its politicians seem content to keep it that way," said an EU diplomat with a vast knowledge of the region.

"But the EU presidency will raise its profile on the global political market."

Slovenia's clean and prosperous countryside -- becoming attractive to tourists -- looks more like Switzerland than communist Yugoslavia, which it quit in 1991 after a brief war with the Serb-dominated federal army.