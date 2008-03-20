NATO's Afghan war not lost, but far from won

By David Brunnstrom

DEH HASSAN, Afghanistan (Reuters) - With the world marking five years since the invasion of Iraq, a NATO-led force of some 40 states is at pains to argue it is not losing a longer war in the deserts and mountains of Afghanistan.

But it stresses that conflict is far from won.

In a dusty mud-brick village in Afghanistan's far north, a girl of 11 starts her first day at a school funded by German aid and struggles to pinpoint her country on a world map.

NATO officials say building schools and repairing vital infrastructure in parallel to military efforts are the way ahead in Afghanistan more than six years after U.S.-led forces toppled the Taliban in pursuit of Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda.

But in the run-up to a NATO summit in Romania next month, they worry the battle is not just for Afghan hearts and minds in the face of a relentless Taliban insurgency, but to clarify domestic perceptions as hazy as the little girl's geography.

NATO Supreme Commander General John Craddock, on a regular visit to Afghanistan this week, angrily rejected an assessment by veteran peacemaker Paddy Ashdown that the alliance was in disarray and could face defeat in Afghanistan.

"I think that is a profoundly incorrect statement," Craddock told reporters.