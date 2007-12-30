Unique Kenyan game park under human threat

By Barry Moody

KITENGELA, Kenya (Reuters) - A short distance from the slums and skyscrapers of Nairobi, Naanyu Ntirrisa pulls thorn bushes around her Maasai village to keep out marauding lions that have killed a cow and two sheep.

"We are doing our best to be vigilant," she says.

Across a river from the village, tourists in Land Rovers photograph giraffes munching on acacia thorns, with the city's towers visible in the distance.

They are enjoying the charms of Nairobi National Park, the closest of its kind to a capital city in the world, where visitors can grab a quick safari during a business trip and airlines even take stopover passengers out for a game drive.

Airliners making their final approach fly over vultures wheeling in the sky and zebras browsing with antelopes.

The scene on the Athi plains south of the Kenyan capital is typical of the Maasai lands stretching hundreds of miles to the Tanzanian border.

The park hosts one of the largest concentrations of the rare black rhino in Kenya and lions and even cheetahs can still be seen -- with a bit of luck.