McLaren drivers gain from Olympic expertise

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Compared to an Olympic athlete, the Formula One driver of old would not stand a chance in fitness terms.

The late champion James Hunt, whose vices were well documented, had a penchant for partying. He also liked to wear a patch on his overalls proclaiming 'Sex, the breakfast of champions'.

At Silverstone in 1985, Finland's 1982 world champion Keke Rosberg stubbed out a cigarette before stepping into his Williams to become the first driver to average more than 160 mph (258 kph) in a qualifying lap.

The modern breed is somewhat different. So much so that Aki Hintsa, McLaren's 'head of human performance', reckons that Lewis Hamilton or Kimi Raikkonen could easily stand comparison with some of the performers in Beijing.

Hintsa was previously the chief medical officer of the Finnish Olympic team, attending two winter and one summer Games, and has also worked with greats such as Ethiopia's double Olympic 10,000 meters champion Haile Gebrselassie.

"During my career I have operated and treated more than 100 medalists from Olympic and world championships over 15 years. l have some experience of top sports," he told Reuters in an interview.

"In 1998 when I started to work with Mika Hakkinen, I didn't regard Formula One as a sport that much.