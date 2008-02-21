British designers crimped by lack of factories

By Rachel Sanderson

LONDON (Reuters) - As the fashion show cycle heads to a climax in Milan and Paris, in London industry executives are debating if Britain's efforts to grow its own Gucci or Louis Vuitton will require a new industrial revolution.

A decades-long decline in British manufacturing is back in the limelight with the launch of government-funded research to find out if, despite acclaim, young designers like Marios Schwab are at a terminal disadvantage to French and Italian rivals because they don't have a factory on their doorstep.

So far one problem is clear: however hot the designer talent, it is impossible to get ahead if you can't get your clothes made.

"British designers are not progressing season-on-season because of the manufacturing," said Wendy Malem, director for not-for-profit Centre for Fashion Enterprise, who is leading the 100,000 pound government-sponsored project.

"They cannot overcome the manufacturing glass ceiling."

In the past 40 years, British factories owned by some of the oldest brand names from Burberry to Barbour have closed down and shifted some of their manufacturing to cheaper places such as China and Eastern Europe.

Burberry has kept two factories in Britain, in Yorkshire, but shut one in Wales last year because it was too expensive.