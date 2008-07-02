London bid inspired Ainslie to chase more gold

By Justin Palmer

LONDON (Reuters) - Ben Ainslie could not have picked a more fitting location or moment to find the motivation to challenge for a third successive Olympic gold in China.

With Admiral Nelson, one of Britain's seafaring heroes, gazing down from his plinth, Ainslie was one of thousands of flag-waving supporters who celebrated in Trafalgar Square when Britain were awarded the 2012 Games on a sunny July day in 2005.

The outpouring of emotion convinced Ainslie that he should defend his title in Qingdao and, if successful, become Britain's greatest Olympic sailor.

"I was helping out a little bit with the bid on a small scale and I was in Trafalgar Square when the announcement was made. To be perfectly honest I'd almost thought that my Olympic days were over really," Ainslie, 31, said.

"I was involved with the America's Cup and working hard on that but the buzz that went around the square when they announced London had got the Games was just amazing and for me it was an inspiration to get back involved with Olympic sailing and to try and be there."

A silver medalist in the Laser class on his Games debut in Atlanta in 1996, Ainslie went one better in Sydney four years later and, after switching to the heavier Finn boat, took another gold in Athens in 2004.

AMERICA'S CUP