Berlin's Polar bears migrate westwards

By Naomi Kresge

BERLIN (Reuters) - On ice hockey game days, trams rolling out of smart central Berlin fill up with more and more fans in team jerseys the farther east they go.

The crowd file off at the Wellblechpalast, or "sheet iron palace," in a working-class district, which is home to the Eisbaeren -- one of the few sports teams in the formerly Communist east to survive after unification.

In the German top division's tiniest ice hockey stadium, reeking of stale beer and hung with banners celebrating 15 East German and two German titles, fans cheer the team's predecessors, the Communist club Dynamo, and shout "East, east, east Berlin!"

Times are changing for the Eisbaeren (Polar Bears), however, just as the area is changing. The pavements of the once-drab east Berlin neighborhood are now lined with art galleries and chic cafes that reflect its growing prosperity.

Since the team's former arch rivals from west Berlin, the Berlin Capitals, folded in 2004, the Eisbaeren have been Berlin's only top-flight team.

A U.S. investor, Anschutz Entertainment Group, has owned the Eisbaeren since 1999 and is building a new, 14,500-capacity stadium for ice hockey and concerts in an up-and-coming area on the banks of the Spree River, just east of the government quarter.

Ice hockey fans were once found primarily among the working classes in Berlin but the game has caught on with the more affluent in recent years.