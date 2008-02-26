Once militant, Romania's miners seek investment

By Luiza Ilie

PETRILA, Romania (Reuters) - Romanian coal miners once rampaged through Bucharest, storming parliament and toppling a prime minister. Their battle now is for investment.

With gas and oil prices soaring, they see a chance to safeguard their livelihoods. The miners' once-feared political power eroded as many mines were shut down in restructuring around a decade go.

Miners hope to attract foreign cash to the coal industry, which could help Romania, with its mix of coal, hydro and nuclear power, become a major source of energy exports to southeastern Europe.

Their worry is that new EU environmental standards, combined with government indecision on privatization, are holding them back.

Coal fires almost 40 percent of the European Union newcomer's power and government documents show it will continue to do so until 2020 as renewable and nuclear energy take time to develop. Lignite, which is softer than hard coal and dug in open pits, accounted for over 90 percent of Romania's total coal output of 35.1 million tonnes in 2006.

Major foreign companies have shown they are keen to join partnerships with the state to manage and upgrade coal-fired power plants to meet environmental targets, but analysts say government delays could put them off.

"Energy reform has slowed down and it is a pity," said Doina Visa, a World Bank operations officer in the sustainable development sector.