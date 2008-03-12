Bulgaria lifters want a clean sheet in Beijing

By Angel Krasimirov

ASENOVGRAD, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Bulgaria's weightlifters are on a mission to clean up their sport's tarnished reputation after a series of doping scandals and suspensions at the Olympic Games.

Only the former Soviet Union has won more medals than Bulgaria in weightlifting's major championships but the Balkan country has also come to represent the sleazy side of the sport.

"I know some people think that Bulgaria has brought darkness to weightlifting but we are ready to prove ourselves as fair sportsmen," coach Plamen Asparuhov told Reuters during a training camp for August's Beijing Olympics.

"I believe we have left the doping problem behind us. We have to show the world that we're capable of competing with the best without the help of banned substances."

Weightlifting has been the sport worst affected by doping and almost lost its status as an Olympic sport after five doping cases at the 1988 Games.

Asparuhov knows that the lifters will be monitored very strictly in China and says the Beijing Games will be the perfect setting for the Bulgarian team to prove their credentials.

"We need to be successful and clean at the Games," he said. "That's the only way to convince the skeptics."