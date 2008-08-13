Croat farmers seek market niches before EU entry

By Zoran Radosavljevic

DEZEVCI, Croatia (Reuters) - Damir Rosipal is proud of his organic tomatoes. The stocky Croat farmer says they taste infinitely better than the perfect-looking produce from the European Union.

"My tomatoes grow from the soil, with no additives ... Those from the EU are picture-perfect, as if made by Michelangelo. But mine are better and tastier and you can eat them as they come, no chemicals," he said at his estate in central Croatia as workers labored in the fields under the scorching sun.

He hopes his expensive products will fare well on EU markets after Croatia joins the Union, probably around 2011. "That is why I plan to increase hectares under apples, medicinal herbs and vegetables in the next two years," Rosipal said.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the world will spend over $1 trillion on importing food in 2008, $215 billion more than the record sum paid in 2007. Land prices in parts of Europe are climbing amid mounting demand for space to grow crops.

But in Croatia -- where for example annual tomato output at some 70,000 tonnes is a fraction of the 1.2 billion or so tonnes the FAO estimated Ukraine produced in 2005 -- farmers are striving for a segment of niche markets as large swathes of land remain uncultivated and the government resists foreign land purchases.

Nenad Matic of the Peasant Party, which is part of the ruling coalition and has put forward a "Renaissance of the Countryside" programme, said Croatia's opportunity lay in finding niches like wine or organic farming which should go well with its vibrant tourist industry.

"We cannot be a major exporter, we cannot compete with others in terms of quantity or price. We must look for particular market niches for our indigenous products, wine, cheese, plum brandy. And to sell our home-grown food to tourists," Matic said.