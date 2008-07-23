Michael Phelps focuses on record haul in the pool

By Steve Keating

DETROIT (Reuters) - For nine days next month the futuristic Water Cube will be the focus of the Beijing Games as spectators and a worldwide television audience count down Michael Phelps's bid to win a record eight gold medals.

The American swimmer will come under the type of crushing scrutiny only a very few athletes, such as golfer Tiger Woods or Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, have experienced.

Four years ago at the Athens Olympics, Phelps got a taste of the pressure that awaits when his assault on Mark Spitz's record of seven gold medals at a single Games ended with number six.

While the mission remains unchanged, expectations have grown over four years of mounting hype.

Even so, the 23-year-old Phelps believes he is now better prepared to tackle the challenge and will have an army of handlers, U.S. sports officials and perhaps even bodyguards to ensure distractions are kept to a minimum.

"Last time I was a deer in the headlights, I had never gotten that much attention from the media," said Phelps at the U.S. trials. "I'm more relaxed now than I was in 2004.

"Going through everything in the last four years it's helped me prepare better for the Games coming up.