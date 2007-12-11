Stressed Britons flee gloom for laid-back life

By Sarah Marsh

LONDON (Reuters) - Anne Darwin may be the one who hit the headlines, but Britons are emigrating in droves.

Darwin, 55, who returned last weekend from Panama to face charges of deception linked to her husband's "return from the dead" five years after a canoeing accident, was one of record numbers who are leaving.

All have different motivation -- and there is no suggestion of criminality for most -- but while stories about immigrants pouring into Britain feature daily across the pages of newspapers, less attention is paid to the number who quit.

The latest official migration figures showed that while 591,000 people arrived in Britain last year, a record high of 207,000 Britons left for sunnier climes.

High levels of crime, dreary weather, bad transport and expensive accommodation helped drive Christopher Khalil to Sydney, Australia, said the 33-year old from Rhyl, a seaside town in north Wales.

Australia, where the former superpower used to send its criminals, is the number one destination of choice.

"It's a new world out here -- the sun shines every day, the beaches are beautiful, it's cheaper to live, salaries are approaching UK ones and you can live an amazing outdoor lifestyle, " Khalil, who now works for an Australian digital media company, told Reuters by e-mail.