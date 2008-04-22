Berliners face emotional vote on Cold War airlift site

By Kerstin Gehmlich

BERLIN (Reuters) - At the age of 7, Mercedes Wild waved excitedly at each U.S. plane that circled over her Berlin home and landed at Tempelhof airport, packed with supplies to feed Berliners during the Soviets' Cold War blockade.

Today, the 67-year old Wild is fighting against city plans to shut down the giant airport site in the centre of Berlin, which is almost the size of New York's Central Park.

After years of debate, Berliners are to vote on the closure of the Nazi-built complex on Sunday.

"It's quite emotional. The airport is a symbol of freedom," Wild said, standing in the almost empty, 1,200 meter-long building just a 10-minute drive away from the Brandenburg Gate.

"I'm fighting for the future, the future of Berlin. Our economy needs this airport," Wild said.

During the Berlin airlift between 1948 and 1949, Western forces flew hundreds of thousands of tonnes of supplies into Tempelhof after the Soviets blocked rail and street access to Berlin's Western-occupied sectors.

But air traffic has slumped since the days when the so-called raisin-bombers landed in intervals of 90 seconds at the airport. Last year, only 350,000 of Berlin's 20 million air travelers went through the loss-making site.