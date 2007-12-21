Bleak Christmas ahead for weary Zimbabweans

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Workers in one of Harare's big department stores stock shelves with luxury goods only the rich can afford, while at an adjacent bank ordinary Zimbabweans are clamoring for cash which is the latest thing in short supply.

Despite the store's tinsel, Christmas trees and Santa Claus figurines, for most Zimbabweans celebrations will be muted in this southern African country struggling with sky-high inflation and unemployment and severe economic crisis.

"It is no exaggeration to say Christmas has effectively been removed from our calendar," said James Toronto, a clerk with an insurance firm, as he queued outside a bank.

Even the Christmas carol proclaiming 'joy to the world' in the upmarket Barbours department store, once a hive of festive season shopping but now largely deserted, rings like a dirge.

"These decorations are a custom we have to keep up, but it is increasingly getting pointless putting up something that says 'merry Christmas' when there is no merriment," said a shop attendant.

Barbours' shelves are stocked with expensive imported goods which only wealthy Zimbabweans can afford.

Other Harare shops reported slow business with the scant activity mostly confined to Chinese stores that have mushroomed across the city selling cheap items such as clothes and household basics.