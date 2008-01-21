Unrest casts pall over Kenya's sporting hopes

By Jack Oyoo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Weeks of bloody unrest in Kenya have cast a pall over the country's sporting ambitions and could haunt some of its leading athletes well beyond the end of the crisis.

In a nation famed for its middle distance and distance runners, athletes have been unable to train and sports fixtures have been cancelled because of the violence, triggered by President Mwai Kibaki's disputed re-election on December 27.

"Sports and tourism are what have given this country a name internationally. But with these problems, things will never be the same again," Patrick Sang, Kenya's 1992 Barcelona Olympics steeplechase silver medalist, told Reuters.

"People can't move freely as they used to. Roadblocks are erected everywhere. Athletes can't train in the forest in the morning without looking over their shoulders. The psychological effect is incredible and the scars will remain forever."

Sang runs a camp where steeplechase world champion Brimin Kipruto, who won silver in the last Olympics in Athens, former world 5,000m champion Eliud Kipchoge and twice world junior cross country champion Viola Kibiwott all train.

Funded by Dutch-based Global Sports International, the camp is in Eldoret in the Rift Valley province, home to Kenya's great runners and the area worst affected by the unrest.

Lucas Sang, a 4x400m relay finalist at the 1988 Olympics was killed in the melee that rocked Eldoret on New Year's Eve. Some 30 people, including women and children, were burned to death when the church they were sheltering in was torched by a mob.