Olympics mean revival for town's nautical heritage

By Avril Ormsby

WEYMOUTH (Reuters) - Once host to the Royal Navy and George III's summer dips, the English town of Weymouth is proud of its nautical heritage and glad of the chance to rejuvenate it with the staging of the 2012 Olympic regatta.

When the Royal Navy pulled out of neighboring Portland in the 1990s it followed a trend already set by the departure of the commercial fleet from Weymouth.

The decision to host the London Olympic and Paralympic sailing events in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbor in Dorset, some 214 km south-west of the capital, has sparked a sense of maritime regeneration.

"It will blend and work well together -- the past and the future," said Peter Tambling, ex-Harbor master at Weymouth.

The main sailing venue will be centered on the national sailing academy at the old Royal Navy base, HMS Osprey on Portland.

The Games are expected to raise the area's profile and turn it into a maritime centre to rival other sailing hubs along England's South coast, including Poole and the Solent.

A 560-berth marina is planned at Osprey Quay and another smaller one in Weymouth.