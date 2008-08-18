Let underdogs have their day, says Gueye

By Alistair Thomson

DAKAR (Reuters) - Remember Eric "The Eel" Moussambani, splashing through one of the slowest ever 100 meters freestyle heats before a roaring Sydney Olympics crowd after training in an Equatorial Guinea hotel pool?

Or Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, the short-sighted ski jumper from Britain? The Jamaican bobsleigh team of 1988?

For many, the heroic underdogs who finish last embody the Olympic spirit but Lamine Gueye, who was the first Winter Olympian from black Africa, fears modern qualification standards are squeezing them off sport's biggest stage.

"The Olympic philosophy is that the whole world takes part. You have the best in the world but you also have representatives from the lesser countries," Gueye, who made his Olympic debut as an Alpine skier in Sarajevo in 1984, told Reuters in an interview.

For him, that changed when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) introduced more stringent qualification standards for the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Gueye, competing in his third Winter Games, found himself restricted to a single event while a younger Senegalese team mate was barred because he was too far down the world rankings.

In a highly critical book published this year, called Skieur Senegalais Cherche Esprit Olympique (Senegalese Skier Seeks Olympic Spirit), Gueye tells how he started protesting against the new standards.