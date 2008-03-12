New French rave shows Web branding at work

By Brian Rohan

PARIS (Reuters) - If you're French, under 20, and have a broadband Internet connection, you probably already know what to make of the spiked hair, skinny pants, and electric dance moves pulsing in cyberspace.

It started with a dance called Tecktonik -- a mix of punk, techno, break and disco -- born in clubs and spread by word-of-mouth between fans on video-sharing sites. But the youth movement it spawned is also a burgeoning business and a model for branding on the Web.

Now a registered trademark -- with 33,800 related videos on offer at www.youtube.com -- Tecktonik has gone beyond sharing music and moves to sell hairstyles, merchandise, and an ethos of tolerance to post-adolescents: it's a lifestyle brand.

"I used to be a goth in high school, but now I come here every week," said Fiona Esteves, 19, at the Metropolis nightclub near Paris where the craze started.

One of the men behind the venture, a former equities trader at Merrill Lynch, recently quit the trading floor to devote himself to the business full time.

"We didn't really invent anything, but we concentrated and promoted a dance style inside the club, and when it took off on the Internet we realized it could be something bigger," 31-year-old Alexandre Barouzdin told Reuters backstage at the club on a Saturday night.

Clad in red Tartan kilt, a glued-on dreadlock Mohawk wig, and chain necklace signed John Galliano, he said he had been promoting electronic music parties under the name Tecktonik for seven years.