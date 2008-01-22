Premier League clubs break transfer record

By Alastair Sharp

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier League clubs have spent a record amount on January transfer deals this year, despite the threat of global recession and chaos in credit markets around the world.

With nine days remaining before the transfer window closes for the season, around 93 million pounds ($181.3 million) has been spent by English clubs on new signings, already eclipsing the 81 million pounds spent two years ago and the 63 million last year.

Earlier this month, Chelsea, protected from the real economy by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich's check book, paid Bolton 15 million pounds for French striker Nicolas Anelka and spent nine million on Lokomotiv Moscow defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Moving from Bolton to Stamford Bridge also made Anelka the most expensive player ever, with a total of 86 million pounds spent by various clubs wanting his services since he moved from Paris St Germain to Arsenal as a 17-year-old for 500,000 pounds in 1997.

Rivals Liverpool spent six million pounds on 23-year-old defender Martin Skrtel from Zenit St Petersburg, making the Slovakian the most expensive defender in Liverpool history.

Liverpool themselves are the target of a buyout, with sovereign investment fund Dubai International Capital widely reported in the English media as offering their American owners 300 million pounds for the club.

RISING REVENUE