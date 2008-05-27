Small rural English town claims Games heritage

By Chloe Fussell

CHIPPING CAMPDEN (Reuters) - Tug of war and shin kicking will be the feature events when a small rural English town stages its 400-year-old "Olimpick" games this week.

Chipping Campden has repainted the wooden "castle" used as a backdrop and chosen the 15-year-old May Queen who will preside over Friday's competition on the edge of the Cotswold Hills.

This year's games will be almost identical to those held in the 17th century and townspeople proudly claim theirs are the original modern Olympics.

Nobleman Robert Dover, returning home from the King's court, decided the local gentry "could do with a bit of exercise," said Clive Thompson, vice-chairman of the Robert Dover's Games Society.

The only element the 17th century gentry might not recognize is the Chinese lion dance and wudang sword display planned to bring a modest Beijing flavor to this year's event.

Standing on Dover Hill where the games will be held, Thompson said they mix traditional English sports, such as tug of war and "a lot of water, straw and falling over," with the same philosophy behind the Beijing Olympics in August.

"They maintain the true spirit of the Olympics, of healthy competition between young people," he said.