Kovalainen determined to push Hamilton

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Heikki Kovalainen smiles when people suggest he will be second among equals as Lewis Hamilton's McLaren team mate.

The 26-year-old Finn has faced the same questions over and over since he was signed up as double world champion Fernando Alonso's replacement at Woking and his self-belief remains undiminished.

He expects equal treatment from McLaren this season despite Hamilton's long-standing and umbilically close relationship with the Formula One team who have backed the Briton financially for more than a decade.

He also intends to do his best to win.

Even if the 23-year-old Hamilton is considered a champion-in-waiting after ending his sensational debut season as overall runner-up, Kovalainen is not in a hurry to open any doors for his colleague.

"I would not have come to the team if I didn't think I had an equal chance to fight for the championship and at McLaren I have that," he told reporters at the launch of the new car in January.

"At least to start with I have exactly the same opportunity that Lewis has and then it's up to me to build a relationship with the team and be as strong as I can and then we see what happens," he added.