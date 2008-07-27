Zorro wannabe aims for Beijing gold

By Gelu Sulugiuc

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Andrea Baldini was five years old when his grandmother spotted him armed with a plastic sword, pretending he was Zorro, and took him to a fencing club.

The swashbuckling fantasy reached a whole new level for the boy from Livorno five years later when he watched fellow Italian Alessandro Puccini win foil gold at the 1996 Olympics.

"When I saw him in that final I wanted to become like him. I had his poster in my room," said Baldini, who now trains with Puccini in the Italian national team. "It is a real pleasure to understand from him how one can become a real champion."

Baldini will get a chance to realize his boyhood dream next month in Beijing. The 22-year-old has been ranked number one in the world for two years, so he is the favorite for the foil gold, as much as one can be in a sport renowned for upsets.

He will have to defeat triple world champion Peter Joppich of Germany, who beat him in the last two world championship finals.

"Yes, he's starting to be a problem," Baldini joked. "Peter is a very good champion. He is ... always ready for the big match, but also a good man outside the piste."

Other fencers vying for the Olympic title are China's Sheng Lei and Jun Zhu, Athens winner Brice Guyart of France and Baldini's team mate Salvatore Sanzo, who lost in the 2004 final.