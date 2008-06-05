Moroccan athletics searches soul after Guerrouj

By Tom Pfeiffer and Michel Debono

IFRANE, Morocco, May xx (Reuters) - They tried for almost a decade but no one has run a mile faster than Hicham El Guerrouj.

When he retired in 2006, Morocco's middle-distance hero left a void his rivals will try hard to fill in Beijing this summer.

In a career that earned him two Olympic and four World Championship gold medals, "The King of the Mile" dazzled his compatriots.

But with his departure came a realization that all was not well behind the scenes.

Not enough youngsters have emerged to replace the current generation of world-class athletes and maintain Morocco's status as a world leader in track athletics.

Running clubs -- the roots of the system -- are in poverty, unable to pay for members' shoes, shirts or bus journeys to competitions. Tracks have fallen into disrepair, broken training equipment has not been replaced.

"I know many young people forced to abandon training to get paid work or leave the country to support their families," said 1,500-metre specialist Yassine Bensghir during a break at Morocco's international high-altitude training camp in Ifrane.