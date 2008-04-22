Lebanese politics totters into perilous absurdity

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Empty seats are proliferating in Beirut's political theatre of the absurd, symptoms of a deep malaise that has crippled Lebanese government institutions, damaged the economy and fuelled fears of renewed civil war.

The president's chair has been vacant since November. There is no sign the palace in Baabda will get a new occupant soon.

Lebanon's parliament, whose own benches have been deserted since October 2006, failed for the 18th time on Tuesday to meet formally to elect a president -- although rival factions agreed months ago that the army chief should be the next head of state.

Last week Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri installed a table with 14 empty chairs in the assembly building to accommodate a "national dialogue" he argues is the best way out of the crisis.

"He is willing to hold a marathon dialogue after which everyone moves straight from the room to the general assembly to elect (a president)," Berri's media adviser Ali Hamdan said.

However, aware that anti-Syrian factions dominating the government have rejected his proposal, Berri has yet to issue invitations to politicians to fill those neatly arranged seats.

Outside the building are yet more desolate chairs in the once-crowded bars, cafes and restaurants of downtown Beirut. Many are shuttered. Those that have hung on rarely have more than a few customers to reward their fortitude.