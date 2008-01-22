Credit crunch dulls shine of England's northeast

By Steve Slater

NEWCASTLE (Reuters) - It was held up by politicians two years ago as a model for economic revival for others in Europe. Now England's northeast is a frontline for the impact of a credit crisis that began in California.

Northern Rock, a flagship bank based in the city of Newcastle with roots as a mortgage provider going back more than 150 years, hit world headlines in September when it suffered Britain's first bank-run in more than a century, and people in the city are worried for their futures.

At its worst, the crisis that showed hundreds of customers queuing to withdraw savings made Britain look like "a banana republic," according to the business lobby group the Confederation for British Industry.

Four months on, the British Bankers' Association said a solution was needed as quickly as possible to prevent lasting damage to the banking reputation, not only of London but also of other British financial centers.

Standing in the rain outside a shareholders' meeting last week in Newcastle -- known to many Britons for the loyalty of its soccer fans and its lost glory as a coal port -- people worried about the looming effects of the bank's near-collapse.

"It's been a bit of a kick in the teeth for the northeast," said David Fulton, who owns 30,000 Northern Rock shares and stood in the drizzle to voice support for the bank's staff.

Britain unveiled a financing package this week that should secure a private-sector rescue of the bank, but will leave the government underpinning its finances for years to come.