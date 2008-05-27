Kayaker Fabien Lefevre recovered from bruised ego

By Sophie Greuil

PARIS (Reuters) - A year ago, kayaker Fabien Lefevre had a broken bone in his wrist and was nursing a bruised ego.

Strong favorite to win gold in Athens in 2004, the Frenchman had finished with a bronze medal. Lefevre's failure upset him badly and he kept away from the circuit for two years during which time he married a top model and had a young son.

Noe will turn two on August 8, the day of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Lefevre, now fit and mentally revived, has promised his family, and the other French kayakers he beat to qualify for the Games, that this time he will return with the gold.

"I am ready for Beijing. I feel good and I deserve this title," Lefevre told Reuters.

Throughout his career, Lefevre has been known for his confidence and independent spirit as well as skill on the water.

He had the perfect run-up to the Athens Games by winning the world championship in K-1 (single kayak) in 2002 and 2003, and was rated one of France's great gold medal hopes.