Sacrifices but no medals for athletes' families

By Sonia Oxley

LONDON (Reuters) - They put in years of hard work and sacrifice even though they will not be the ones winning Olympic medals.

The families of athletes heading to the Beijing Games can only hope that years of scheduling meals, holidays and finances around their loved ones' sporting lives will be made worthwhile by Olympic success.

British 14-year-old diving prodigy Tom Daley relies on his parents to ferry him to training and support him at competitions around the world.

"Tom has a mile walk from school. I take him so he's not too tired," his father Robert told Reuters by telephone.

"I go as a spectator to all of his competitions. I always have done from when he first started. I didn't want to be one of those parents who just dropped their kids off to a waiting bus or a mini-bus. I always made my own way there and if it's in this country the whole family come."

Some parents go to more extreme lengths to ensure their child makes the transition from good to elite.

When tennis facilities in Russia were not up to scratch, Maria Sharapova's parents decided she needed to train abroad if she was to forge a career in the sport.