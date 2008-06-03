Lagat in student mode for Beijing preparations

By Jahmal Corner

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - As Bernard Lagat pounds the familiar back roads near his home in Tucson, Arizona, on another day of intense training, he suddenly hears a faint warning voice behind him.

"Car! Car!" cautions the small voice, unmistakably belonging to Lagat's two-year-old son Miika who is watching from the roadside with his mother, Gladys.

Whether it is his coach James Li preaching pace or young Miika warning him about oncoming cars, double world champion Lagat is taking it all in, absorbing everything in preparation for August's Beijing Olympics.

"There's always something new to learn," the Kenyan-born American Lagat told Reuters. "I can never sit back and relax, I have a long way to go before the Olympics."

For the last decade, Lagat has been one of the world's top middle-distance runners but, in many ways, he considers himself still a student in the sport.

"You have to approach each race, each training session with an open mind and try to take something away from it," the 33-year-old said.

RECORD HOLDER