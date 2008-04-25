Teenage diver Daley seizes British imagination

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - Poised on the edge of a 10-meter board towering over a public diving pool in the southern English city of Southampton, Tom Daley looks small, isolated and even younger than his 13 years.

Hailed as Britain's youngest male Olympian before an embarrassed British Olympic Association discovered they had the wrong age for a cox at the 1960 Rome Games, Daley will represent his country in Beijing a couple of months after turning 14.

Daley has captured the British public imagination to an unusual degree, counterpointing his precocity in one of the Olympics' more spectacular events with his maturity and composure in the face of increasing media attention.

Partly as a result of the swelling interest, Daley and his coach Andy Banks have sought to dampen expectations for Beijing and preferred to look instead to the 2012 London Games.

"My aim for Beijing is to go there, have an enjoyable experience, hopefully do a good performance and by the time 2012 comes around, that's when I'm going to go for the medals," Daley told Reuters in a poolside interview after an hour on the board.

Banks said Daley's seventh place at the World Cup in Beijing this year, which qualified him for the Games, had been exceptional.

"I think realistically his ultimate goal at the moment, although he talks of doing many more Games, is to feature with the top guys in the world in London," he said in a telephone interview.