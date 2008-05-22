Gay takes the humble route to sprinting glory

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Generally in short supply among the world's fastest sprinters, humility is a virtue which defines the life of Tyson Gay.

Winner of the 100 and 200 meters at last year's world championships and a favorite to duplicate that double at the Beijing Olympics in August, Gay is happiest away from the limelight.

Unlike former world 100 record-holder Maurice Greene who was known for his swaggering, macho image, Gay is softly-spoken and has no desire whatsoever to boost his ego.

The 25-year-old Kentucky native repeatedly talks about staying humble and has a very close relationship with his mother Daisy, with whom he speaks on a daily basis.

"I think I have always been humble," Gay said. "I'm a caring guy and I always want everyone to do well. I always want my friends to run fast, I always want everyone to be financially sound and that's just how I've always been.

"Unfortunately I can't help everyone and my mom has to remind me at times that sometimes you may have to say no, that's just the way life is. I'm dealing with that."

Gay, who completed a sprint double at the Adidas Track Classic in Carson, California, on Sunday despite running in searing heat into a headwind, often relies on his mother to calm his nerves before big races.